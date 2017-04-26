Six-year-old hit by taxi in Dalton - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Six-year-old hit by taxi in Dalton

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

A 6-year-old boy was hit by a taxi in Dalton while playing with his brother Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Juniper Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

Dalton Police Department spokesman Bruce Frazier says the boy was hit by a taxi belonging to Ramirez Taxi.

The boy was taken to Hamilton Medical Center before  he was transferred to Erlanger with a head injury.

Frazier says the boy was alert and talking at the scene. 

The investigation of the incident shows the boy was playing with his brother when he ran onto the road in front of the vehicle.

Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, the taxi driver was going about 20 miles per hour but could not avoid the child. 

Police do not expect to file charges against the driver.

