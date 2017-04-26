THP talks bus safety, improvements on heels of deadly Woodmore c - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

THP talks bus safety, improvements on heels of deadly Woodmore crash

By Cameron Taylor, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

On the heels of the Woodmore school bus crash, state troopers are talking about bus safety and how to improve it.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials spoke with members of the Advisory Council on Traffic Safety on Wednesday.

Many in the community are still thinking about the Woodmore crash five months later, but the THP says crashes like that are rare and most are caused by other drivers on the road.

School buses are known to be one of the safest vehicles on the road.

Some have questioned whether that's the case after last November's deadly school bus crash on Talley Road.

It's a reason why Sgt. Alan Bailey was asked to explain what safety features a bus already has for members of the Advisory Council on Traffic Safety.

"They asked me since it's such a hot topic in this area because of the Woodmore crash, they asked me to speak at this meeting," Sgt. Alan Bailey of the THP said.

Usually, school buses are not on the agenda, but the Woodmore crash has put more eyes on school bus safety.

Sgt. Bailey says they're built to protect children.

Buses are elevated so when crashes do happen, it's underneath the bus. Inside, school buses have cushioned seats.

"A majority of the wrecks that we see in this area typically happen by somebody else hitting the school bus. It's not so much the school bus driver's fault so much as it is the vehicle outside the school bus," Sgt. Bailey said.

That's why the THP is asking other drivers on the road to slow down and use more caution around school buses. State troopers believe that will help cut down on crashes.

"It's important that they know what safety features and what the state does for the school bus," Sgt. Bailey said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says on average, six children are killed in school bus crashes each year across the country.

That's compared to more than 42,000 people who are killed in car crashes.

