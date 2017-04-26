UPDATE: Gov. Haslam signs gas tax bill; goes into effect July 1

Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3. The first town hall-style event will take place at The Teacher’s Place, 1161 W. 40th Street on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Johnson says he will share his vision for Hamilton County Schools and listen to parents and community members. The meetings will continue in each district later in Aug...More
The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.More
Vintage and More will reopen this weekend after it was forced to close in June when an SUV crashed through the building.More
