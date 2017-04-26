What President Trump's tax plan means for small businesses - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What President Trump's tax plan means for small businesses

Posted: Updated:
By Lori Mitchell, Reporter
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Small businesses across the country are closely following President Trump’s dramatic new tax reform plan.

Under the plan, the corporate tax rate would drop from 35% to 15% and small businesses would see their tax rate slashed from 39.6% to 15%.

Channel 3 spoke to Dan LeVan, CEO of ENERG3, which is an energy management business based in Chattanooga.

He says the President’s plan sounds business friendly and the savings could be huge.  It would allow business owners to hire new employees and invest more money into their businesses, according to LeVan.

“It could mean additional growth for small businesses.  It could mean we could capitalize on more jobs. It could mean for the large organizations that they can drop prices of the product,” said LeVan.

President Trump has said these changes would stimulate the economy.

But like so many others, LeVan is waiting to see what congress will do.

“I’m cautiously optimistic.  Washington does a lot of things and you're not always sure what the end game will look like but if it occurs, I think there's some real positive spins for small businesses which are the core of the United States employment,” said LeVan.

Critics argue President Trump’s proposal would only add to the national debt and help large corporations get richer.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • New Hamilton superintendent shares goals, sets community meetings

    New Hamilton superintendent shares goals, sets community meetings

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:30:47 GMT
    Dr. Bryan JohnsonDr. Bryan Johnson

    Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3. The first town hall-style event will take place at The Teacher’s Place, 1161 W. 40th Street on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Johnson says he will share his vision for Hamilton County Schools and listen to parents and community members. The meetings will continue in each district later in Aug...

    More

    Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3. The first town hall-style event will take place at The Teacher’s Place, 1161 W. 40th Street on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Johnson says he will share his vision for Hamilton County Schools and listen to parents and community members. The meetings will continue in each district later in Aug...

    More

  • Minute-by-minute: Yazmin Linares Medina found after search

    Minute-by-minute: Yazmin Linares Medina found after search

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:15:29 GMT

    The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.

    More

    The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.

    More

  • Vintage and More grand reopening celebration planned on Saturday

    Vintage and More grand reopening celebration planned on Saturday

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:40:09 GMT

    Vintage and More will reopen this weekend after it was forced to close in June when an SUV crashed through the building.

    More

    Vintage and More will reopen this weekend after it was forced to close in June when an SUV crashed through the building.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.