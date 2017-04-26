TN AG files lawsuit against law firm unlawful solicitation of Wo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN AG files lawsuit against law firm unlawful solicitation of Woodmore victims

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
The Woodmore memorial after the deadly 2016 bus crash. The Woodmore memorial after the deadly 2016 bus crash.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a lawsuit against a Texas law firm on Wednesday accusing them of deceiving Woodmore victims. 

The civil enforcement action, filed in Hamilton County Chancery Court, alleges The Witherspoon Law Group PLLC, based in Dallas, Texas has engaged in the unlawful solicitation of accident victims in Chattanooga. 

AG Slatery says his office received reports that Witherspoon, made contact with victim's families as they made funeral arrangements at a local funeral home, according to investigators. 

The lawsuit alleges Witherspoon's investigators presented themselves as attorneys and pressured families to sign contracts and other documents. The investigators offered to pay funeral costs in exchange for using their services. AG Slatery says at least one family was told the funeral home would refuse to bury their child unless they signed a contract with Witherspoon. 

“Following the tragedy, our office committed to shutting down any attempt to take advantage of the families in Chattanooga. This lawsuit reflects our ongoing effort,” General Slatery said.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, civil penalties, and restitution for victims.

After the tragedy, the Attorney General’s Office provided information warning Tennesseans to be on the lookout for predatory law firms making improper or unlawful contact with victims. Any person with information about Witherspoon, Alphonso McClendon, Glenn Smith, or any other law firm or individuals soliciting clients immediately following the Woodmore Elementary bus crash should contact the Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Protection and Advocate Division, (615) 741-1671.

