RECALL: Infant booties due to choking hazard

A choking hazard has prompted the recall of thousands of infant booties.

Zutano is recalling about 38,000 infant fleece gripper cozie booties because the non-slip grips on the bottom of the booties can detach.

The firm has received two reports of the rubber "z" grips found in infants' mouths.

The booties were sold in stores nationwide and online in sizes 12 to 18 months in 13 solid colors.

Consumers should stop using the booties and can contact Zutano for a refund in the form of merchandise credit.

Zutano Global can be reached toll-free at 866-314-8688 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@zutano.com or online at www.zutano.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page or go directly to www.zrecall.com for more information.