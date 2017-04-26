Over a half-million dollars in meth seized in Hamilton County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Over a half-million dollars in meth seized in Hamilton County

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Chattanooga PD, and the DEA arrested Mathew Turner in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express in Tiftonia. 

Officials found about a pound of crystal Meth and two handguns on Turner. Further into the investigation, a search of his home netted an additional 20 pounds of crystal Meth, with a value of $525,000. 

The Sheriff's Department says the seizure is one of the largest Meth seizures in the Chattanooga area. 

Turner was arrested by drug agents and transported to the Hamilton County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute Meth. 

