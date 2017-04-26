Titans have offers on table for No. 5, considering moving down again

NBC SPORTS - Titans General Manager Jon Robinson isn’t afraid of making bold moves with draft picks, in either direction.

But this time, it appears he wants to recoup a few from last year.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Titans have trade offers (plural) for the No. 5 overall pick, and are considering moving down.

The Titans made a pair of moves last year before and during the draft, trading the top overall pick to the Rams so they could acquire quarterback Jared Goff. They then traded back up with the Browns so they could draft tackle Jack Conklin.

They also have the 18th overall pick and an extra third-rounder this year, but no second-rounders after last year’s deals. Moving down would likely address that shortfall.

If they’re moving out, it’s likely somebody wants to get in front of the Jets at No. 6 in search of a quarterback. That could well be the Browns again (assuming they do the sensible thing and take defensive end Myles Garrett first overall) but there are plenty of other teams in the market as well.