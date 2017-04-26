Local Girl Scouts donate cookies to National Guard

The Girl Scouts Council of the Southern Appalachians donated thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the National Guard.

The donation was part of the council's Operation: Appreciation program, where customers can choose to donate boxes of cookies to our service members.

“We are so proud of our girls and how hard they worked this entire Cookie season,” said council CEO Lynne Fugate, “and we are so thankful for customers who chose to donate their Cookie purchase to members of our military.”

Girls will use proceeds from the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program to fund troop activities and projects for the upcoming year. One hundred percent of the net revenue raised through the program stays with the local council and troops.