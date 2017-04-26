Student suspended after bringing pellet gun to school

An aerosol pellet gun was found this morning in a student’s bookbag at Brown Middle School.

An anonymous tip from a parent prompted the investigation, according to Amy Katcher, communication coordination for Hamilton County Department of Education.

Katcher says all of the proper steps were followed according to the HCDE code of conduct, and the student was suspended.

All students are safe, Katcher says, and Brown students are continuing their day as normal.

HCDE officials expressed their thanks that the parent reported the, saying parents and schools should work together to keep all of our students safe.