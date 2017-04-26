Traffic stop finds $125,000 worth of weed

A Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy made a traffic stop that ended up being a big pot bust.

WCSO Deputy Charles Meadors was traveling north on I-75 when a northbound 2017 Kia switched lanes, almost striking the patrol car.

Meadors stopped the Kia around the 337 mile marker for failing to maintain a lane and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of over $125,000 was discovered in the trunk.

All three individuals were taken into custody. A small amount of marijuana was also found on the persons of Cistrunk and Beach. It was determined the Kia was a rental vehicle (rented by Don Wesley) and the three were traveling to Nashville, Tn.

The three suspects were identified as:

Gregory Lee Cistrunk, of Nashville, TN

Don Tajuan Wesley of Antioch, TN

Lashaunta Monique Beach of Atlanta, GA

All three were charged with Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act by Possession of Marijuana, Trafficking in Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Cistrunk was also charged with failure to maintain lane.

