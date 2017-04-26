Man shot early Wednesday

Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday.

Police found 22-year-old Frank Russell in the 4500 block of Rossville Boulevard, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Russell’s wound was described by police as minor and non-life-threatening.

Police say Russell's account of the events which led to his injury changed on several occasions and did not provide police with a reliable location of occurrence.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are still investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.