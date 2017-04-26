A very warm Wednesday ahead

Get ready for a warm Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid-80s this afternoon under sunny skies! (Normal high is 75°.) Cloud cover increases overnight with late showers and lows in the lower 60s.

It'll be a wet commute Thursday morning with showers and possibly scattered thunderstorms moving through the region. Winds could be gusty at times. Rain fades during the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Skies will clear Thursday night with lows in the 50s.

A spotty shower can't be ruled out Friday and Saturday, but otherwise it'll just be warm with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Hit-and-miss storms could pop up Sunday afternoon, but rain is more likely Sunday night into Monday with some thunderstorms, too.

- Nick Austin

