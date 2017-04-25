UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigating one shooting at two crime scenes

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say one shooting led to two crime scenes Tuesday night.

Police say the male victim was shot in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Wilson Street near Woodlawn Apartments shortly before 9:00 p.m.

The victim was taken by a personal vehicle to Memorial Hospital with what police are calling "life-changing" injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

A second crime scene was set up at the hospital around the car the victim arrived in.

Investigators are looking at surveillance footage from Woodlawn Apartments for leads on a suspect.

We do not know if this shooting is related to the shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Brainerd tunnel.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.