Rural mountain community pushes for cellphone tower

By Associated Press

ERWIN, Tenn. (AP) - A rural mountain community in Tennessee has gathered more than 100 signatures on a petition for a cellphone tower.

The Johnson City Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oH3Hvy ) that Limestone Cove resident Karen Lance told the Unicoi County Commission about the support on Monday. Two dozen residents had attended the commission's March 27 meeting to address the safety issues arising from the lack of cellular service, including an 18-minute drive into and out of the community with no cell signal.

At the March meeting, Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice pledged the commission's support for the issue, which has been discussed for several years. On Monday, Mayor Greg Lynch said that State Sen. Rusty Crowe, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and U.S. Rep. Phil Roe have agreed to help find a service provider.

