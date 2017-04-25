Floor signing dedication for St. Jude Dream Home

It's not something you see in every home. Messages of blessing written on unfinished floors in permanent ink.

"We love the idea of the floor signing in particular, because you've got people, all of these people who have taken part in building the home, coming together to share their expressions of hope and good wishes for the people who will ultimately live here. But it's also definitely recognizing the importance of the funds that are raised to help end childhood cancer," said Todd Callaway of Shaw Floors.

The future homeowners won't see the messages unless they make changes to their flooring, but it's a way for sponsors and volunteers at the 2017 Dream Home to show this is no ordinary house. It's also a chance to get a sneak peek at the hard work and contributions of dozens of volunteers and sponsors.

"Building a beautiful home brings people out, has them wanting to support us even more, and this home, whether it's the basement, whether it's the cabinetry, the lighting, the outdoor living space, there's just so much here," said builder Gus Issa of G.T. Issa Construction. "The front porch is going to be amazing. There are so many little details in this very large home, so we're just excited to finish it and let people get to come out and see what we've really had fun doing. It's been great."

"We do special things in this house that we're not always able to do in every spec home," said designer Emily Smith. "You're going to see some really neat stuff upstairs. Special tiles laid in special directions, black doors, things that we are not doing every day but are very pretty things, things that you can do in your own home. We're going to showcase those ideas in this house."

This year's home is worth $650,000 and includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. It's located in the Eagle Bluff Woods subdivision adjacent to the golf course.

"This house has three levels and that's something we've never done before on a Dream Home. We have a basement and that's special," said Smith. "We have beautiful views in this neighborhood and that's something we haven't done before. So those two things alone are going to make this house wonderful."

Tickets for the Dream Home cost $100. All the money goes toward helping children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. No patient ever receives a bill, so families can focus on helping their child get well.

"It costs $2 million a day to run that hospital. And we're trying to raise close to $1 million with this home. That will run the hospital for half a day. That's just near and dear to our hearts," said sponsor Geoff Ramsey or ReMax Properties.



"At the end of the day, it's just feels good to help. It really does. And when we get to do something that we love doing every single day, to be able to do that, I'm just excited to be here again one more year," said Issa.

Progress on the home is moving along and it is expected to be finished and ready for open house tours by mid-May. The house and several other prizes will be given away on Sunday, June 25 during a special broadcast on Channel 3.