UPDATE: Brainerd Tunnel reopen after shooting investigation

A shooting investigation closed the Brainerd Tunnel for a brief time Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Bailey Avenue.

Officer Rob Simmons, with the Chattanooga Police Department, says a 19-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a shooting wound shortly after the incident was reported.

Police say the victim was driving through the tunnel when he was shot by someone who passed him in another car. The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Officials tell Channel 3, officers found shell casings in the area of the tunnel, forcing them to close road for a brief time.

The tunnel has since reopened.

