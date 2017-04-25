What The Tech? Vinyl Records

For the first time since 1991, vinyl records are outselling digital downloads. That's a big deal in the music industry and for music fans who've insisted for years that digital music from downloads or even cds isn't the same high quality as music recorded and pressed onto vinyl LPs.
The last time vinyl record sales were this high, Johnny Cash was still recording music and Ariana Grande wasn't born.
The resurgence in events like National Record Store Day prompts new artists to release their newest albums on vinyl, sometimes even before it's available for streaming.
It's great news for United Record Pressing in Nashville, TN. The company is one of only a few in the country still making records. Mark Michaels, the CEO of URP told me, few people saw the recent resurgence coming.
"In 2009 we had gone down to running one shift a day, 6 hours a day. Today we run 24 hours a day 6-7 days a week and we're in the process of opening a new plant," Michaels said.
Used record stores are busier than ever with millennials browsing the bins purchasing the same vinyl albums their parents and grandparents purchased in the 70s and 80s. Amazon has opened an entire vinyl record store on its website selling music from new artists, old artists, turntables along with the once hard-to-find stylus' and cartridges.
If you're interested in getting back in the groove of listening to music on vinyl there are some things you should know before buying a new turntable or dusting off an old one.
Vinyl records are hot again so it's a good idea to look through those old boxes for gems.
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.