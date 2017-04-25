Chattanooga teen charged with child rape

A Chattanooga man has been charged with the child rape after surrendering to authorities Monday.

Diego Tomas Tomas, 19, was reported for the crime by the victim to a Division of Child Services hotline in 2016, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 3.

Police spoke to Tomas' uncle, who agreed to bring him to the police station for an interview.

Tomas admitted during the interview that he committed the crime and "knew it was wrong."

Tomas was charged with child rape and is now in the Hamilton County jail.