Lover of Chattanooga history? Project needs your help

One local history project is asking for your help and your knowledge.

Picnooga is a photo project working to make the Scenic City's history more accessible to everyone. Their posts on social media usually share just a small piece of Chattanooga's history and now they're making thousands of images available.

The photographs are from the Chattanooga News-Free Press collection. Recently, Picnooga released 16,000 images from the 1940s to the 1960s. They are asking for help identifying the faces and places in the uncatalogued photos. There are no descriptions.

"This is a very significant release of Chattanooga history, or for any city," Picnooga's David Moon said. "I am hopeful that getting large existing collections like this one out there will help grease the wheels to make our history relevant and valued again."

