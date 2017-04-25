Chattanooga Zoo mourns snow leopard

The Chattanooga Zoo has announced the death of their male snow leopard.

According to zoo officials, 17-year-old Tankh has dealt with severe kidney disease over the past few years which resulted in kidney failure. On Friday, zoo staff made the decision to euthanize him.

Tankh came to Chattanooga in late 2015 as a breeding companion to Callie the female snow leopard. Zoo officials say their focus is now keeping Callie comforted and then they will work with the Snow Leopard Species Survival Program in attempt to have another male at the zoo.

A snow leopard can live up to 10 to 18 years in the wild and in captivity, they have been known to live up to 21 years old. There are approximately 4,000 snow leopards left in the wild.

