UPDATE: Man accused of dragging Grundy Co. deputy with ATV turns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man accused of dragging Grundy Co. deputy with ATV turns self in

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says the driver who is accused of dragging a deputy with an ATV turned himself in Thursday.

Ricky Cunningham is accused of dragging Deputy Paul Sweeton down a road in Altamont with his ATV earlier this week.

The Sheriff's Office says Sweeton stopped the ATV and discovered Cunningham had a revoked license. The two began to struggle, which resulted in Sweeton being dragged down the road.

Deputy Sweeton was treated and released at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story. 

PREVIOUS STORY: A Grundy County Sheriff's Office deputy was dragged down a road in Altamont Monday by a shotgun-wielding ATV driver.

A post on the Grundy County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says that Deputy Paul Sweeton was injured about 5:45am Monday when he came across an ATV riding an ATV with a shotgun on Woodland Avenue. 

Sweeton stopped the ATV and discovered the driver had a revoked license. The two began to struggle, which resulted in Sweeton being dragged down the road. He sustained what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. 

He was treated and released from a local hospital's emergency room.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.