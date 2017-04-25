UPDATE: Man accused of dragging Grundy Co. deputy with ATV turns self in

UPDATE: The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says the driver who is accused of dragging a deputy with an ATV turned himself in Thursday.

Ricky Cunningham is accused of dragging Deputy Paul Sweeton down a road in Altamont with his ATV earlier this week.

The Sheriff's Office says Sweeton stopped the ATV and discovered Cunningham had a revoked license. The two began to struggle, which resulted in Sweeton being dragged down the road.

Deputy Sweeton was treated and released at a local hospital for minor injuries.

