Wally's on McCallie celebrates 80 years

Wally's on McCallie is celebrating its big 8-0 this week.

On Tuesday, they're marking 80 years of business in a special way with a throwback.

Wally's on McCallie Avenue opened in 1937, and on Tuesday they're offering a special menu at retro prices. Hamburgers are 40 cents, hot dogs are 30 cents, and fries will be a quarter from 11 am to 3 pm. Cokes will be a nickel.

They are Chattanooga's second oldest restaurant. Back when they opened, they were known for their doughnuts as well as their hamburgers.

