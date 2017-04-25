New fire station under construction in Polk County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New fire station under construction in Polk County

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: West Polk County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Courtesy: West Polk County Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Courtesy: West Polk County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Courtesy: West Polk County Volunteer Fire & Rescue
POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

After almost 6 months, construction has started on a new fire station in Polk County.

An EF-3 tornado destroyed the last station in November. That storm also wiped away the post office and killed two people. 

Recently, volunteers have been helping clear the site on Highway 411 in Ocoee.
 

