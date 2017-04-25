Dry, warmer Tuesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dry, warmer Tuesday

By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Drying trend continues for a couple days. After some early clouds/fog today we'll have mostly sunny skies highs in the upper 70s to 80°. Skies will be clear tonight with pleasant lows in the 50s.

Look for sunshine Wednesday with warmer highs into the mid/upper 80s. Some clouds roll in Wednesday night with lows around 60°.

A cold front bring showers and scattered thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Dry, warm conditions return Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid/upper 80s, feeling like summer!

A pop-up storm can't be ruled out Sunday afternoon. Storms and widespread rain will be possible Sunday night.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. - Nick Austin

For Tuesday:

  • 8am... Patchy Fog, 55°
  • Noon... Mostly Sunny, 69°
  • 5pm... Mostly Sunny, 79°
