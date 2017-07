Governor Bill Haslam says a number of areas in Chattanooga would benefit under the new gas tax bill, according to our news partners at the Times Free Press.

Interstate 24: Beginning at I-59 on the Georgia line, 10.3-mile project would widen I-24 to U.S. 27 in downtown Chattanooga. Estimated cost: $171.5 million.

Interstate 24: Beginning at I-59 on the Georgia line, 10.3-mile project would widen I-24 to U.S. 27 in downtown Chattanooga. Estimated cost: $171.5 million. Rebuild interchange of I-75 and I-24 in Brainerd and East Ridge. Estimated cost: $65 million

You can find the full list here.