UPDATE: Wife charged with homicide following death investigation in Rhea Co.

UPDATE: The Rhea County Sheriff's office says a woman admitted to killing her husband and wrapping him in garbage bags.

Deputies responded to the couple's home on Walkertown Road in Dayton, due to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 51-year-old Thomas Wilkey dead.

Patricia Wilkey told police she shot him twice in the head, wrapped his body in trash bags, and threw the gun in the river from the Highway 60 bridge.

She then told police she took his clothes and threw them off the bluff on Graysville Road.

Wilkey is charged with criminal homicide.

