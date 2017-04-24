Determining hail size

When hail storms hit, many of us refer to common objects to size the hail pellets. The National Weather Service has created the following size estimator to help understand the size relationship between common objects and hail.
As part of this exercise, the NWS encourage actual measurement of the hail stones, not estimation, to determine hail size.
|
HAIL SIZE (in.)
|
OBJECT ANALOGY REPORTED
|
.50
|
Marble, moth ball
|
.75
|
Penny
|
.88
|
Nickel
|
1.00
|
Quarter
|
1.25
|
Half dollar
|
1.50
|
Walnut, ping pong
|
1.75
|
Golf ball
|
2.00
|
Hen egg
|
2.50
|
Tennis ball
|
2.75
|
Baseball
|
3.00
|
Tea cup
|
4.00
|
Softball
|
4.50
|
Grapefruit
