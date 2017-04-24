Marc Gasol's buzzer beater sends Grizzlies fan into labor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Marc Gasol's buzzer beater sends Grizzlies fan into labor

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR

The overtime buzzer beater Marc Gasol hit to send the Grizzlies past the Spurs, 110-108, in Game 4 Saturday night meant Memphis had evened this best-of-seven NBA playoffs series at two games apiece heading into a pivotal Game 5 Tuesday in San Antonio. It meant Saturday night became one of the great events in franchise history given the stakes and the drama on the court. It meant FedExForum would get to host at least one more Grizzlies game this season.

But it also meant one couple had to rush to the hospital. That's because Gasol's shot with 0.7 seconds left in overtime sent one pregnant woman in the crowd into labor. Check out this series of tweets from Grizzlies fan Brandon White, which prove just how big of an impact a game winner -- and the subsequent reaction to it -- can have on someone's life.

