Kenny G soothes passengers, raises money for cancer organization

(NBC News) - As passengers settled into the seats for a recent Delta flight from Florida to Los Angeles Saturday, the smooth sounds of saxophonist Kenny G filled the cabin. 

The Grammy-winner was aboard the flight. 

According to a passenger, the musician's seatmate was an off-duty flight attendant who lost a daughter to brain cancer. 

And Kenny G agreed to perform an impromptu concert to raise money for the cancer charity "Relay for Life". 

He walked up and down the aisle playing, raising more than $2,000 dollars for the organization. 

