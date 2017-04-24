Dallas office building evacuated after reported shooting

(NBC Dallas) - SWAT officers, firefighters and federal agents swarmed a North Dallas office building Monday morning and ordered an evacuation following reports of a shooting.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said police and firefighters were dispatched to the building on the Interstate 635 service road near Schroeder Road at about 10:45 a.m.

People who work in the building told NBC Dallas they received a notice of an active shooter and were escorted outside by officers.

The eastbound I-635 service road has been shut down while authorities investigate the incident.

A SWAT team was called in to assist, according to police.

No further details have been confirmed.