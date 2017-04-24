Parts of Riverpark closed by flooding - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Parts of Riverpark closed by flooding

Posted: Updated:

After several days of heavy rains, parts of Chattanooga's popular Tennessee Riverpark have been closed because of flooding, according to Hamilton County's Mike Dunne.

The section closed are:

  • Entire trail behind Chattanooga State
  • All Fishing Piers
  • Main Boat Ramp and trail near the boat ramp
  • Access to South Chickamauga Creek from Lost Mound is flooded beneath the Amnicola Highway Bridge and the trail is closed in that area
  • From the Rowing Center (Citgo Creek Bridge) to Manker Patten area
  • Other sections have minor impacts with further closures possible depending on the water levels

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.