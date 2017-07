A popular downtown Chattanooga restaurant has closed its doors, ending a 25-year run.

A post on the eatery's Facebook page cites family changes, "leading to the very hard decision to close."

The restaurant is widely considered to be one of the region's first farm-to-table establishments and was the state's first certified green restaurant according to the post.

Opened in 1992 by sisters Sally and Susan Moses and their mother Maggie, the restaurant featured organic, locally sourced food as part of the expansion surrounding the then-new Tennessee Aquarium.