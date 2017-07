Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on the 1000 block of W. 37th Street Monday morning.

Officials say two victims, 35-year-old Theresa Farris Greene and 31-year-old Corey Thompson, were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting may have involved the sale of narcotics.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.