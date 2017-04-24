Crashes snarl morning commutes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crashes snarl morning commutes

Posted: Updated:
Crash on I-59 NB Crash on I-59 NB
I-75 north of Carbondale Road I-75 north of Carbondale Road
Crash on I-59 NB Crash on I-59 NB

Many commutes this morning are impacted by road closures due to flooding or storm debris, but several crashes caused delays as well.

In Dade County, I-59 northbound was closed for over an hour as crews worked to clear a semi that crashed onto its side. It happened at MM 16 between Highway 136 and Slygo Road. The driver was taken to the hospital in Marion County with minor injuries. An official on scene says that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

On I-75 in Whitfield County, several northbound lanes were closed during the morning commute due to another semi crash. This crash is north of Carbondale Road. No word of any injuries at this time. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.