A damp and cool Monday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A damp and cool Monday

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

Widely scattered "hit and miss" showers are possible Monday, but nothing heavy. It'll be cloudy most of the day with highs in the mid-60s. We'll see breaks in the cloud cover tonight with areas of fog developing and lows in the lower 50s.

Look for fair skies Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s, respectively. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Scattered showers and storms will develop Thursday and Friday with dry, hot conditions this weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. - Nick Austin

MONDAY:

  • 8am... Shower Possible, 54°
  • Noon... Cloudy, 60°
  • 5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 66°
WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.