A damp and cool Monday

Widely scattered "hit and miss" showers are possible Monday, but nothing heavy. It'll be cloudy most of the day with highs in the mid-60s. We'll see breaks in the cloud cover tonight with areas of fog developing and lows in the lower 50s.

Look for fair skies Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s, respectively. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Scattered showers and storms will develop Thursday and Friday with dry, hot conditions this weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . - Nick Austin

MONDAY: