Heavy rain closes several roads around the Tennessee Valley

UPDATE: Over the weekend, a swath of heavy rain caused massive flooding and downed trees all across the Tennessee Valley.

The National Weather Service said some areas in Hamilton County saw nearly half a foot of rain.

The flash flooding caused some creeks and rivers reached dangerous levels.

Michelle Rogers captured on her cell phone video how quickly water levels rose in backyard.



She said the fast moving water almost got inside her home so she packed her car and drove up the road.

"And then I came back and I just watched, and watched and it got higher and higher and higher and I got worried,” Rogers said.



Our Sky3 drone flew over lower mill road along the Chickamauga creek, you can barely see the road, which is why the city decided to close it.

"You don't want your car damaged and then again you don't know where this might float you too, it's a big old creek over there,” Rogers said.

Most of the water is gone at Roger’s home, luckily there’s not much damage to her property. However, it is a big soggy mess. She’s just thankful she paid close attention to the forecast to keep her family safe during storms like this one.

"That’s how it was going to come in and set in pretty much it was going to be 24 hours to 48 hours and usually when something like that goes on you need to pay heat and that's what I did and I try to do that all the time,” she added.

On back roads such as Lower Mill Road, officials said there's not a lot they can do, but just wait until the water recedes.

In Hamilton County, Boy Scout, Sandswitch, and Lower Mill Roads are all now open.

ORIGINAL STORY: After days of heavy rain, some roads around the Tennessee Valley have flooded, blocking access for drivers and creating some potentially dangerous situations.

Boy Scout Rd is closed, it's one of many waterlogged roadways in the TN Valley. @WRCB @WRCBweather pic.twitter.com/Iu9kYqGqMT — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) April 24, 2017

The road conditions as of 5 AM Monday morning:

Hamilton: Major concern is water across roads. Problem areas: 6100 Bayswater, Lower Mill Road at Grubb Road, Hixson Pike at Armstrong Road, along with Sandswitch Road. Sale Creek has several roads closed due to water.

McMinn: Some roads are flooded, but it is clearing up

Bradley: All clear

Bledsoe: Currently all clear, but it is still raining

Catoosa: Some high water at the usual spots including Old Mills Road

Sequatchie: All clear

Dade: There is flooding in the few normal flooding areas

Grundy: There is some flooding

Marion: There is some low lying flooding

Murray: No reports

Rhea: There is some flooding across the county

Walker: No reports

Meigs: No reports

Monteagle: No reports

Polk: No reports

Whitfield: All clear