UPDATE: Hixson Pike near Armstrong Road in Soddy Daisy reopened

Trump's argument doesn’t pass muster according to a 2016 study conducted by the RAND Corporation, which states that the additional costs of transgender medical care would only be a drop in the bucket for a Pentagon elevated by a supportive Congress.More
Trump's argument doesn’t pass muster according to a 2016 study conducted by the RAND Corporation, which states that the additional costs of transgender medical care would only be a drop in the bucket for a Pentagon elevated by a supportive Congress.More