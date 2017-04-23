UPDATE: Hixson Pike near Armstrong Road in Soddy Daisy reopened - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Hixson Pike near Armstrong Road in Soddy Daisy reopened

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Tennessee Department of Transportation says that Hixson Pike near Armstrong Road in Soddy-Daisy has been reopened to traffic. 

PREVIOUS STORY: TDOT crews closed Hixson Pike near Armstrong Road in Soddy Daisy because of an apparent landslide.

TDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn said the slope above the road is moving and several trees have also fallen. Because it's dark, crews can't see what the slope is doing.

They closed the area as a safety precaution and are expected to return in the morning to check things out. Drivers are being warned about the closure with message boards.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

