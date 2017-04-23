TVA managing lake levels after storms - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TVA managing lake levels after storms

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Valley Authority's River Forecast Center in Knoxville is managing lake levels after this weekend's storms. It's to minimize downstream flooding.

Officials said Fort Loudoun, Watts Bar and Chickamauga Lakes on the main stem of the Tennessee River are expected to rise above summer pool levels Sunday and Monday.

They're telling fixed dock owners that they should move their boats out from under dock roofs and take out anything that could float. Other lakes like Norris, Cherokee, and Douglas are expected to see higher than normal water levels too.

