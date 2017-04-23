UPDATE: Body cameras show Bradley Co. Jail refusing man wanted on felony

UPDATE: A Cleveland Police Officer chased a man wanted on felony charges, arrested him and took him to jail only to have to let him go.

The incident happened last month, but it's not the first time Cleveland Police say they've dealt with this scenario. Channel 3 is now getting a look at the footage from the arresting officer's body camera and hearing from the jail on why they refused to book the wanted man.

Officials say it was a cut to the suspect's arm that led to this disagreement over policy. A spokesperson for the jail says Jadarius Hudgins needed stitches due to an injury that happened before his arrest and that's why jailers refused to book him on March 28th.

Body camera footage of arresting Cleveland Police Officer Bradley Colbaugh starts with a knock at a door followed by a chase. The arrest report states that Officer Colbaugh was dispatched to the 2000 block of Wynwood Drive in reference to unknown narcotic traffic and Hudgins took off on foot after being asked for his identification. The video shows Colbaugh chasing 23-year-old, Hudgins for several blocks before he is taken into custody. Hudgins, wanted on felony warrants, was arrested without incident and taken to the Bradley County Jail, but doesn't stay there long.

"Start this way they're wanting to refuse this subject," said officer Colbaugh over the radio.

The body camera rolled as Bradley County Jail employees refused to book Hudgins.

"He's being redirected for medical care," said Lt. Edwards, Bradley County Sheriff's Dept.

"I understand that," said Officer Colbaugh.

"Sir, we're not taking you in, Colbaugh we're not taking him in," said Lt. Edwards.

"Listen it's just policy, I have to show you this," said Officer Colbaugh with paperwork in hand. Lt. Edwards then refused to take the paperwork saying,"We're not going to accept it."

The officer was seen trying to provide deputies with a copy of an opinion by the Attorney General that states "A county jail must accept all arrested persons, " but deputies denied entry, citing their county policy.

The deputy is then seen on camera telling her fellow employees to shut the door.

"Do not accept any paperwork in hand and that door is to remain shut all night," said Lt. Edwards

Not even the officer's Supervisor can change the jailer's mind.

"Do you want a copy of this to read," asked Sgt. Mitchell, Cleveland Police Dept. " This is possibly criminal just so you know okay."

Eventually the officers are forced to let Hudgins go with active warrants for Violation of Probation (Aggravated Burglary x2, theft over $10,000 and reckless endangerment).

"What do I do with him," asked Officer Colbaugh.

"Save your videos and we'll report it to the DA's office like we're told to," said Sgt Mitchell. "Let him go right outside that door."

Channel 3 has learned this is not the first time the Bradley County Jail has denied booking.

The Cleveland Police Department says it happens about "a handful of times each year."

The Sheriff's office would not speak to Channel 3 on camera, but called these isolated incidents in a joint statement,

saying in part " The disagreements were simply caused by both agencies following separate policies and procedures and those discrepancies have been dealt with to alleviate further problems," said James Bradford, Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

Hudgins was picked up again and booked after the Chief of Police called the Sheriff himself, he is being held without bond. The Sheriff's office is now reviewing it's policies and procedures after a meeting between the agencies and attorneys on April 5th.

"The incidences regarding the intake of arrestees with medical needs beyond the capacity of on-site medical providers are common with jails across the state of Tennessee and abroad. On April 5, 2017 both agencies made the decision to meet when learning that there was a conflict with Bradley County Correctional Facility's intake process for arrestees. Administrators from both agencies and the Bradley County attorney had a productive meeting that resulted in the Bradley County Sheriff's Office reviewing policies and procedures which governed the intake of arrestees." --James Bradford, Bradley County Sheriff's Dept. " Both agencies will continue to work closely together to address the public safety needs of the Cleveland/ Bradley County community."

The Bradley County Sheriff's Department's policy moving forward states:

"When the arresting Deputy arrives with an arrestee, the intake Deputy will observe the arrestee for any signs of obvious injury, profuse bleeding and the degree of intoxication. If the degree of intoxication would prohibit the arrestee from walking into the jail on his/her own or the injury requires immediate attention, the shift Lieutenant will be notified. If the shift Lieutenant feels the arrestee needs to be taken to the hospital, 911 dispatch will be notified by corrections staff to render care for the inmate. If the arrestee refuses medical treatment at the hospital, the Corrections Deputy will provide booking personnel with a medical refusal form from the hospital"

