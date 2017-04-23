Major accident blocks all I-75 southbound lanes in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga -- At least 10 people were injured in a major accident Sunday afternoon that has closed all I-75 northbound lanes in Bartow County.

The accident, which happened at 1:42 pm on I-75 northbound at the Allatoona Lake bridge near Glade Road and exit 278, involved numerous vehicles, according to a Bartow County EMS spokesman.

"The crews where having difficulty getting to the accident scene due to vehicles blocking the emergency lanes northbound," said Brad Cothran. "A total of 10 patients were transported to hospitals in the area.

"Two patients were transported to Kennestone Hospital and eight were transported to Cartersville Medical Center," said Cothran, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

@11AliveNews wreck on I-75 south around mile marker 275 on bridge pic.twitter.com/7BWKirOC2o — Morgan Galbraith (@morganelise694) April 23, 2017

