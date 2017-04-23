Atlanta United season ticket holders receive a few bucks for Mercedes-Benz Stadium delay

ATLANTA -- Season ticket holders for Atlanta United received a 10 percent credit in their account for the July 30 match that was moved from Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The game was moved out of the team's future home and rescheduled for July 29 at Georgia Tech's football stadium because of a delay caused by the construction. Stadium officials announced last Tuesday that a continuing analysis of the roof would push the $1.6 billion stadium's opening to Aug. 26, an Atlanta Falcons preseason game.

Atlanta United was scheduled to open the stadium on July 30 against Orlando City. Season ticket holders were told in a letter from President Darren Eales that they would receive a credit because of the stadium's delay.

The credit was an extension of the 10 percent credit that was given to fans after the stadium's first delay. It was originally scheduled to open in March.

The biggest refund any season ticket holder received was roughly $12 per ticket, if SunTrust Club season ticket holders ($2,410) did in fact receive a 10 percent credit. Most credits were just a few bucks.

Team owner Arthur Blank said last week that he was hearing feedback from the fans, but nothing that was negative.

"Yeah, we have. Every game has been sold out," Blank said. "Every game has been sold out. So we're thrilled. We couldn't have asked for a better response from our Atlanta United fans that we've gotten. They've been incredible."

AMB Group CEO Steve Cannon said Atlanta United fans would be taken care of because of the delay.

"We'll deal with our upset fan base in a one on one way," Cannon said. "The Bobby Dodd experience has been excellent. We'll manage through this and ultimately will delight our Atlanta United fan base," he said.

However, there is an online petition organized by fans asking for a 25 percent refund for all games not played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after July 4. In addition, it asks that season ticket prices be frozen through the 2020 season. There are 189 signatures on the petition.

One signee, Brenda Rodriguez, commented that there is no reason season ticket holders should not be given refunds.

"The reason we bought the tickets, was so we can be the first ones in the Mercedes Benz stadium. I don't see way we can't just get refunded, move or tickets when they actually get done with the stadium," she posted.

Some fans also took to Twitter to voice their displeasure about buying season tickets under the impression that they would be among the first in the stadium.

After a four-game road stint, Atlanta United returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium April 30 for a match against D.C. United.