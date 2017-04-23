Star Georgia recruit arrested after G-Day game

ATHENS, Ga -- A 4-star Georgia recruit was arrested Saturday night after allegedly getting into a fight with his girlfriend.

According to Athens-Clarke County police, D'Antne Demery was arrested after allegedly choking his girlfriend near a local Waffle House after they had both attended Saturday's G-Day game.

Georgia Athletics announced Sunday afternoon that Demery has been released from his National Letter of Intent and will not join the program this fall.

Police responded to a call regarding a man strangling a female around 9:15. When police arrived, both parties had fled the area, but moments later, they received a 911 call that the alleged victim wanted to press charges against Demery.

Police made contact with the victim in front of a Boars Head retail location.

The victim told police that she and Demery had gotten into an argument. As the argument escalated, she told police she began to walk off. Demery allegedly said, "Walk off again, and I'm a show you."

The woman told police she began to walk away again, at which point Demery allegedly grabbed her on the back her neck, pushed her against a wall and grabbed her hair.

They were eventually separated by friends. But Demery eventually broke free, and allegedly threw the victim onto a floor, causing her glasses to fall off and her phone to crash onto the ground, breaking its screen.

Police said Demery, who shares a one-month-old child with the victim, admitted to having physical contact with the victim. There was also a witness.

The woman told police that Demery had been violent with her in the past. Both are from Brunswick, Ga.

Demery was taken to the Clarke County jail.

Demery signed with Georgia as a member of the 2017 recruiting class and is a four-star offensive tackle.

Georgia released the following statement:

"University of Georgia football signee D’Antne Demery has been released from his National Letter of Intent according to an announcement by UGA head coach Kirby Smart. The release follows Demery's arrest Saturday night on charges of simple battery, criminal trespass-damaged property in downtown Athens.

The Brunswick, Ga., native signed with UGA in February and was scheduled to report to the University in June to begin classes."

