UPDATE: Bristol Motor Speedway tweeted that the Food City 500 has been rescheduled to Monday at 1:00 p.m.

NEWS: #NASCAR & BMS officials announce #FoodCity500 has been rescheduled to Monday, April 24 at 1 PM.



In a release on their website, officials say the gates will open at 11:00 a.m., and that Sunday's tickets will be valid for entry.

PREVIOUS STORY: NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway track officials are monitoring the weather forecast ahead of today's race.

The Food City 500 is supposed to start around 2:00 p.m., but the forecast calls for rain showers much of the afternoon.

Bristol Motor Speedway tweeted that they are monitoring the forecast and will post any updates on their twitter account.

WBIR contributed to this story.