Woman arrested for stabbing woman at Pay-Pay Lounge

A woman was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder after stabbing a person at the Pay-Pay Lounge on early Sunday morning.

The victim, who's name was not released by Chattanooga Police says that 50-year old, Angela F. Parker attacked and maced her in the restroom of the lounge. When the victim got home, she noticed that she had been stabbed. The victim sought treatment at a local hospital and told police she had been stabbed.

The victim is considered in stable condition.

Angela F. Parker was arrested around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning and has also been charged with aggravated assault.