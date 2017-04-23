Frito-Lay recalls Jalapeno Chips over potential Salmonella

Frito-Lay is recalling some jalapeno-flavored chips due to potential salmonella in the seasoning, the company said.

A supplier recalled the seasoning blend, Frito-Lay said. No salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, but the company recalled the chips on Friday "out of an abundance of caution," according to a press release.

No illnesses have been confirmed, Frito-Lay said.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most people recover without treatment, though in some cases, diarrhea can be so severe a patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe reaction.

The chips were distributed in stores, vending machines and other channels across the United States, the company said.

The following products are recalled:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:

Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.