More Rain and Possible Flooding Today

Good Sunday. The focus of our weather moves away from the threat of damaging wind and hail to the threat of flooding. We saw 1"-2" of rain yesterday saturating the ground. I am expecting another 1"-2" as rain showers continue on and off all day. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through this evening. Temps will stay in the low to mid 60s all day.

Overnight, most of the rain will taper off, though skies will remain cloudy, and we still may see one or two sprinkles through the day. Monday's high will reach 70 degrees.

Skies will clear out Tuesday and Wednesday, and temps will climb into the low 80s.

Another front will bring more rain and storms to the area Thursday and Friday.

We will clear out Saturday as we climb well into the mid 80s. More rain is slated for NEXT Sunday.

David Karnes

8am... Rain, 60

Noon... Rain, 61

5pm... Rain, 65