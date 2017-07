UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the barge has been found and both sides of I-75 are back open.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is rerouting traffic on Interstate 75 North and South at the Bradley-McMinn County line due to a runaway barge.

Details are limited at this time but THP tells Channel 3 the closure is a precaution and crews are working to locate the barge.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.