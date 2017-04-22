UPDATE: Walker Co. identifies woman found on Lookout Mountain

UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff announced on Monday that they have identified a woman that was found last month on Lookout Mountain.

Officials say the woman is 49-year old Amy Renee Cantrell of Catoosa County. Cantrell's body was found by hunters off High Road, Cloudland, on April 22nd.

Investigators said they believed that the body has been in the woods for about four weeks. She had not been reported missing by law enforcement at the time the body was found.

A vehicle towed from private property in late March was located approximately one mile from where the body was found; the vehicle was registered to Ms. Cantrell.

Officials are still unsure of the cause of death.

PREVIOUS STORY: A woman was found dead in a remote area of Lookout Mountain in Walker County on Saturday.

Sheriff Steve Wilson said hunters found the woman in the woods near High Road. It's unclear how she died.

Wilson said the GBI is also investigating the circumstances behind the death.

About a month ago, Sheriff Wilson said a vehicle was abandoned on High Road and believes it may be connected to the woman.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.