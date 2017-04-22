Woodlawn Apt. fire displaces family of four

A family of four is looking for a new place to live after a morning fire damaged their apartment.

Chattanooga Firefighters say they received an alarm call at 5:18 a.m. and responded to Woodlawn Apartments at 2300 Wilson Avenue with six companies. Officials say upon arrival, smoke and flames were showing in Apartment 6-A, a ground floor apartment. Firefighters say all of the occupants were already out of the building.

The tenant told firefighters she and a friend had left to go get something to eat. When they returned to the apartment, smoke was coming from the windows and fire was visible in the living room.

The fire displaced the woman and three children. Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to the family.

Officials say the dollar loss for the damaged apartment estimated at $40,000, but the rest of the apartment building, valued at $250,000, was saved. The cause is under investigation.